Monument Capital Management Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $988,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS XVV opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

