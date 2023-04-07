Monument Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Monument Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,148,000 after buying an additional 867,580 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,722,000 after acquiring an additional 781,609 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 744.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 776,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 753,405 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,970,966. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

