Monument Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,513,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 463.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 40,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,446,000.

PIE stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $150.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

