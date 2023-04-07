Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $226.45 million and $4.01 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001328 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 610,154,189 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

