Morgan Stanley Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $829.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $828.00 to $829.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $750.85.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $656.40. 441,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $688.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $680.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

