Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,984.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,470. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,821,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 975,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

