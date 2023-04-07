M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTB. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.32.

NYSE:MTB opened at $117.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

