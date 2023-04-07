N. V. Tyagarajan Sells 50,000 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:GGet Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $2,243,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,143,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Genpact Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. 702,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,520. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93.

Genpact (NYSE:GGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 57.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Genpact by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genpact by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Genpact by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Genpact (NYSE:G)

