N. V. Tyagarajan Sells 50,000 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $2,243,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,143,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Genpact Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. 702,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,520. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 57.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Genpact by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genpact by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Genpact by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

