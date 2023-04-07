Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Sells £11,976.84 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) insider James Crawford sold 11,742 shares of Naked Wines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £11,976.84 ($14,874.37).

James Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, James Crawford sold 14,909 shares of Naked Wines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £19,978.06 ($24,811.30).

Naked Wines Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Naked Wines stock opened at GBX 91.10 ($1.13) on Friday. Naked Wines plc has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 404.20 ($5.02). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9,110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

