Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $122.21 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00003286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $122.21 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,910.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00323515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.61 or 0.00564714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00073027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00445239 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.