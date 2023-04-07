National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NNN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $43.26. 861,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.91. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.