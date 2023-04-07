National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Cut to $47.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NNN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $43.26. 861,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.91. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

