NatWest Group plc Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

NatWest Group plc boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 3.1% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 112.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.13. The company had a trading volume of 679,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,389. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $168.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.