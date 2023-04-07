NatWest Group plc Sells 1,621 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

NatWest Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.4% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,484,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,409,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

