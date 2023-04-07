Navcoin Hits Market Cap of $4.28 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $27,810.76 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00152228 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00074287 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00034813 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00040334 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,869,549 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.