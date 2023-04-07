NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Given New $37.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $37.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.11. 146,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,393. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.07). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $133.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $14,842,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 136.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 163.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 196,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 192,972 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

