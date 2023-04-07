Neblio (NEBL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.03 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00003367 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $18.67 million and $2.03 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,868,315 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

