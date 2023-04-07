Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 3.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 0.9 %

Netflix stock opened at $339.33 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.97. The company has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

