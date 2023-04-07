Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Lowered to $125.00 at UBS Group

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.08. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at $51,217,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,023. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,000,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,992,000 after buying an additional 96,489 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,855,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,736,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

