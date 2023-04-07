NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEP. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.55.

NYSE NEP opened at $61.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.8125 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

