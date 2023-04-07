NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Tops $761,667.81

NFT (NFT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, NFT has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market cap of $761,667.81 and $510.94 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00031175 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018743 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003481 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,938.95 or 1.00026287 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02095843 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $520.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars.

