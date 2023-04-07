NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Cut to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NightHawk Biosciences Stock Performance

NYSE:NHWK opened at $0.84 on Monday. NightHawk Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

Get NightHawk Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NightHawk Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NightHawk Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightHawk Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.