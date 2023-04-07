Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 80,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Noram Lithium Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 29.54. The company has a market cap of C$52.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.46.

About Noram Lithium

(Get Rating)

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.