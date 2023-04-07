Nordwand Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 110,565 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. 4,862,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,928. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

