Nordwand Advisors LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 153,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $12,601,000. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ZWS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,955. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

