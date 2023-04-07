Northeast Investment Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of VO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.10. 468,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,120. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.05 and a 200-day moving average of $207.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

