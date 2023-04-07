Northeast Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.69. 20,359,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,107,186. The stock has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

