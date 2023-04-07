Northeast Investment Management Has $2.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after acquiring an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $82.39. 7,008,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,168. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average is $84.34.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

