Northeast Investment Management Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

Mastercard stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.47. 2,357,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.68 and its 200-day moving average is $343.41.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

