Northeast Investment Management Sells 2,649 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management owned 0.07% of Clorox worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Clorox by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.76. The stock had a trading volume of 679,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

