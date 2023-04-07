Northstar Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

FIVG stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $31.97. 35,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,114. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $687.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

