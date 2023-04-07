Northstar Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.90. 69,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,953. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

