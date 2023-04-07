NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NWH.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.50.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NWH.UN stock opened at C$8.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.92. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$8.02 and a 12-month high of C$13.99.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

