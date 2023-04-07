NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBYGet Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $1.60 on Monday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.73.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

