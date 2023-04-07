NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Issues Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NG stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.81. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $78,243.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,778.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,112 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

