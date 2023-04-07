Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NNY stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Articles

