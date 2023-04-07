NXM 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00031250 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018704 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,975.63 or 0.99971164 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

