Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Trading Down 1.1%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.62. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.96%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

