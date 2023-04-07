Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Hits $338.34 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $338.34 million and $16.75 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,856.32 or 0.06650947 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00063080 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00021449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017881 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06022306 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $19,029,838.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

