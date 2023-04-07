Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

OCUL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $399.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $27,458.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,387 shares in the company, valued at $591,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,155 shares of company stock valued at $161,777. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 254,360 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

