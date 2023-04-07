Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

OCUL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $399.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $27,458.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,387 shares in the company, valued at $591,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,155 shares of company stock valued at $161,777. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 254,360 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

