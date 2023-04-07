Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OIS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oil States International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oil States International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.97 million, a P/E ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 175,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,254,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

