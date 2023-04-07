ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Increased to $19.30 by Analysts at Bank of America

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $16.50 to $19.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded ON from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded ON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.02.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $29.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 163.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. ON has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ON by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of ON by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

