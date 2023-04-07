ON Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 24,669 call options on the company. This is an increase of 246% compared to the average daily volume of 7,126 call options.

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ON by 847.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 93.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 982.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

ONON stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 163.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.18. ON has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

