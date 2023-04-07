Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.92. 9,146,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,806,365. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

