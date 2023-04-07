Orchid Price Tops $0.0872 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $60.22 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00031018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018748 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003510 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,917.09 or 0.99995219 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08772972 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,007,348.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.