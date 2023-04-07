Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 125 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 102,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Insider Activity

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $356.58 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.01 and its 200 day moving average is $321.66.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.