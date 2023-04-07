Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 42,484 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $96.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.