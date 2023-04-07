Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $46,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,981,000 after buying an additional 423,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,200,000 after buying an additional 816,417 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

PEP opened at $184.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.21. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

