Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $8.98 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 226.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,495 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.59.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $191.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

