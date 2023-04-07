Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 822 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.59. The company has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

