Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after buying an additional 395,882 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,213,000 after buying an additional 40,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $168.94 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.84.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

